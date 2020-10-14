UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 38.09 Million, Death Toll At 1,084,676

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) More than 38.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and around 1.09​ million have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

With 215,119 deaths and around 7.

83 million confirmed cases, the United States topped the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru, Mexico, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Iran, Chile, Iraq, Bangladesh, Italy, the Philippines, Indonesia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

