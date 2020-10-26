UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 42.84 Million

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:45 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 42.84 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) More than 42.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,151,596​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

With 224,980 deaths and around 8.

6 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil and Russia.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

