Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 51.23 Million
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) More than 51.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,269,346 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
With 238,427 deaths and over 10 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.