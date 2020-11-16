Global coronavirus cases cross 54.22 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) More than 54.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,315,628​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

With 245,581 deaths and over 10.

9 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil and France.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.