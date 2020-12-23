Global coronavirus cases cross 77.57 million

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) More than 77.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,709,633​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

With 319,644 deaths and over 17.

9 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.