UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 78.23 Million

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) More than 78.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1.72 million​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

With 323,023 deaths and over 18.

2 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

World China Died United States December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

10 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

11 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

10 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.