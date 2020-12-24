Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 78.23 Million
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) More than 78.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1.72 million have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
With 323,023 deaths and over 18.
2 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.