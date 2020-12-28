UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 80.43 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 80.43 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) More than 80.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,760,548​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

With 331,929 deaths and over 18.

9 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

World China Died United States December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

10 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

10 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.