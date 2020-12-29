UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 80.86 Million

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 80.86 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) More than 80.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,768,392​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

With 333,028 deaths and over 19 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

