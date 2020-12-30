Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 81.5 Million
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) More than 81.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,781,355 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
With 334,933 deaths and over 19.
3 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.