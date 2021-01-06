Global coronavirus cases cross 85.9 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) More than 85.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and around 1.86 million have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

With 353,451 deaths and over 20.7 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.