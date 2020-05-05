UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Quarter Million: John Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:00 PM

Global coronavirus death toll reaches quarter million: John Hopkins University

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 250,000 on Friday - increasing by over 100,000 deaths since 17th April - reported Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, citing data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States continues to outpace the rest of the world in reported deaths at 68,689 - nearly doubling since 17th April - followed by Italy at 29,079, Britain at 28,809 and France at 25,204.

China, where the first outbreak was reported in late 2019, has 4,637 confirmed deaths, however, public health experts have questioned the credibility of Beijing's tallies.

There are over 3,578,000 reported cases globally, with approximately 33 percent of those cases in the , according to Johns Hopkins.

The rising death toll comes as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly revised upwards his estimates of how many Americans will die from the pandemic, from around 50,000 to nearing 100,000 people.

The deadly virus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and on 11th March, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

Related Topics

World China France Trump Wuhan Beijing Italy United States March April 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian violations along LoC are increasing with ev ..

54 seconds ago

Kim Jong Un Awarded Russia's WWII Victory Annivers ..

33 seconds ago

Boeing Unveils First AI Drone Designed for Austral ..

35 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

36 seconds ago

No spitting, no fans: baseball restarts S. Korea's ..

22 seconds ago

RAK Ruler says unification of armed forces enhance ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.