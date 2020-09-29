Global coronavirus deaths cross 1 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) More than 33.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,000,010​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

The United States topped the list with 7,159,114 cases and 205,047 deaths; followed by India with 6,074,702 cases and 95,542 deaths; then Brazil with 4,745,464 cases and 142,058 deaths; and Russia with 1,159,573 cases and 20,385 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.