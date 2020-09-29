UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Deaths Cross 1 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:45 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) More than 33.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,000,010​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

The United States topped the list with 7,159,114 cases and 205,047 deaths; followed by India with 6,074,702 cases and 95,542 deaths; then Brazil with 4,745,464 cases and 142,058 deaths; and Russia with 1,159,573 cases and 20,385 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

