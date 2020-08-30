UrduPoint.com
Global Council For Tolerance And Peace, Austrian Parliament Discusses Cooperation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian Parliament discusses cooperation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) During its visit to the Austrian Parliament, a delegation from the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, led by Ahmed bin Mohammed Aljarwan, President of the Council, discussed, with Dr. Ewa Dziedzic, Member of the Austrian Parliament, promoting the values of tolerance and peace in Europe and throughout the world.

During the meeting, both sides assessed the preparations for the next session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, which will be held in Vienna. Al Jarwan also toured the headquarters and meeting halls of the Austrian Parliament.

The Austrian MP, who expected to chair the next term of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, praised the council’s key role in supporting tolerance and peace around the world through its global parliament and the work of its members, as well as through the Global Association for Tolerance and Peace and its international efforts to promote peace and tolerance.

The council’s delegation also continued the process of opening an office in the Austrian capital, Vienna, which will serve as a regional headquarters for the council.

