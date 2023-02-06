Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls on states, institutions to support rescue efforts in Syria, Turkiye



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has called on states and institutions to support the ongoing rescue efforts in Syria and Turkiye, following the earthquake that hit the two countries today, causing many deaths and injuries.



In a statement issued today, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, presented his most sincere condolences to Bashar al-Assad, President of Syria, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Tuykiye, as well as the peoples of the two countries.



Al Jarwan highlighted the solidarity of the council and its partners and members with the families of victims, wishing them peace and a speedy recovery to those injured.

