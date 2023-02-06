UrduPoint.com

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Calls On States, Institutions To Support Rescue Efforts In Syria, Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls on states, institutions to support rescue efforts in Syria, Turkiye


ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has called on states and institutions to support the ongoing rescue efforts in Syria and Turkiye, following the earthquake that hit the two countries today, causing many deaths and injuries.


In a statement issued today, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, presented his most sincere condolences to Bashar al-Assad, President of Syria, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Tuykiye, as well as the peoples of the two countries.


Al Jarwan highlighted the solidarity of the council and its partners and members with the families of victims, wishing them peace and a speedy recovery to those injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

KP Governor urged to play role in releasing fund f ..

KP Governor urged to play role in releasing fund for Gomal university

4 minutes ago
 Steps afoot to improve standard of items: Balochis ..

Steps afoot to improve standard of items: Balochistan Minister for Finance, Zmar ..

4 minutes ago
 Senator Mushahid Hussain urges govt to initiate 'n ..

Senator Mushahid Hussain urges govt to initiate 'normal traffic' at Thar border

4 minutes ago
 UN chief fears world headed for 'wider war' over U ..

UN chief fears world headed for 'wider war' over Ukraine-Russia

4 minutes ago
 PM orders to restore Wikipedia: Minister for Infor ..

PM orders to restore Wikipedia: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriy ..

4 minutes ago
 Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 538 - Health ..

Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 538 - Health Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.