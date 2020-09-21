Global Council for Tolerance and Peace celebrates International Day of Peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has celebrated the annual International Day of Peace, which was launched by the UN General Assembly on 21st September to commemorate the values of tolerance and promote them around the world.

In his statement on the occasion, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, stated that the International Day of Peace is an important global occasion that inspires everyone to continue working to promote peace, compassion and tolerance globally, as well as to amicably solve all conflicts through dialogue and understanding.

The Council, through its members, partners and various organs, most notably the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and the General Assembly for Tolerance and Peace, aims to promote the culture of tolerance around the world, especially in the education, culture and media sectors, as well as encourage the development of global laws that reinforce tolerance.