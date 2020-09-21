UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Celebrates International Day Of Peace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace celebrates International Day of Peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has celebrated the annual International Day of Peace, which was launched by the UN General Assembly on 21st September to commemorate the values of tolerance and promote them around the world.

In his statement on the occasion, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, stated that the International Day of Peace is an important global occasion that inspires everyone to continue working to promote peace, compassion and tolerance globally, as well as to amicably solve all conflicts through dialogue and understanding.

The Council, through its members, partners and various organs, most notably the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and the General Assembly for Tolerance and Peace, aims to promote the culture of tolerance around the world, especially in the education, culture and media sectors, as well as encourage the development of global laws that reinforce tolerance.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Education Parliament September Media All

Recent Stories

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

17 minutes ago

TECNO’s has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in P ..

26 minutes ago

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

33 minutes ago

Army Chief says Army does not have role in politic ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman Government’s remote working system approve ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: AED67b airborne gold, diamonds trad ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.