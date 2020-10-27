UrduPoint.com
Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Commends Statement Of UN Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends statement of UN Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commended the statement of António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, UN, stressing that racism, xenophobia and hatred of islam poison communities and must be countered at all times and places.

Ahmad Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council, supported the statement of Guterres and stressed the importance of combatting racism, extremism and hatred by all means, most notably through promoting culture and raising awareness, which the council is doing by countering destructive ideas that lead to conflicts.

