UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Condemns Vienna Terror Attack

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Vienna terror attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, on behalf of its members, expressed its sadness and shock with the Austrian people following the terrorist attack that took place last night.

It also presented its condolences to the families of the victims and the Austrian people, adding that Vienna is a European city characterised by pluralism and tolerance and is known for its openness and peaceful coexistence among peoples from different religions and cultures.

"We must not let anything ruin this, and such attacks serve as a reminder to everyone that we need to combat racism, extremism and violence and support the values of tolerance, equality and human fraternity," it stressed.

The council urged the international community to counter the violence and terrorism that threaten global security and peace, which is one of its key objectives while pointing out that through its members and partners from around the world, it will continue to promote the culture of tolerance and peace and raise awareness about peaceful coexistence.

"We stand in solidarity with Austria. We are confident that, together, we are stronger than hate and terrorism," the council added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World Vienna Austria From Sad

Recent Stories

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

20 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

31 minutes ago

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.