Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Vienna terror attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, on behalf of its members, expressed its sadness and shock with the Austrian people following the terrorist attack that took place last night.

It also presented its condolences to the families of the victims and the Austrian people, adding that Vienna is a European city characterised by pluralism and tolerance and is known for its openness and peaceful coexistence among peoples from different religions and cultures.

"We must not let anything ruin this, and such attacks serve as a reminder to everyone that we need to combat racism, extremism and violence and support the values of tolerance, equality and human fraternity," it stressed.

The council urged the international community to counter the violence and terrorism that threaten global security and peace, which is one of its key objectives while pointing out that through its members and partners from around the world, it will continue to promote the culture of tolerance and peace and raise awareness about peaceful coexistence.

"We stand in solidarity with Austria. We are confident that, together, we are stronger than hate and terrorism," the council added.