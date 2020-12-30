UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Condemns Terrorist Attack On Aden Airport

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns terrorist attack on Aden Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, has condemned the terrorist attack on Aden Airport, which took place shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed cabinet landed in the interim capital.

The attack resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, but none of the new ministers was injured.

In a statement, Al Jarwan stressed that the Council, on behalf of its members and partners from around the world, condemns the terror attack that targeted Yemeni government officials, citizens and civilians, noting that it reflects the true image of the Houthi militia, who continue to threaten and undermine Yemen’s peace and development.

Al Jarwan pointed out that the Council always supports Yemen’s government and people, as well as its security, safety and stability, and it strongly condemns such attacks and bombings.

He also urged the international community, on behalf of the Council, to counter all entities that seek to destroy Yemeni people's gains.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist World Yemen Aden All From Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

India out to find excuses for adventurism against ..

12 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM and opposition figure released, says ..

13 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Future ..

13 minutes ago

Singapore Airlines Gets Approval to Return Boeing ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority leads in accessibility w ..

21 minutes ago

UK's Johnson signs EU trade deal

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.