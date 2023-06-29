Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has strongly condemned burning copies of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, said the Council and its partners strongly condemn this extremist act, which “promotes hatred and hostility among people, undermines positive relations advocated by all religions, provides an opportunity for hatred to spread between peoples, and obstructs international partnership efforts aimed to protect humanity and beliefs.

”

He emphasised that such acts, no matter how personal they are, can never be tolerated: “This conduct is exceedingly detrimental, especially given that it was perpetrated during a joyous occasion, observed by Muslims all over the world."

In a statement, the Council reaffirmed its condemnation of all such practices that contradict with moral and human values and principles, emphasising the importance of respecting and not violating religious symbols and sanctities, combating hate speech and extremism, and strengthening international partnerships with the goal of spreading the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.