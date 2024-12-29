- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, led by its President Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, has strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by Israeli occupation forces by burning Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.
The Council emphasised that this brutal act, which violates the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, constitutes a blatant assault on human rights and an unjustified attack on medical institutions providing essential humanitarian services to civilians.
In a statement issued today, the Council emphasised that targeting hospitals and other locations protected under international humanitarian law constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.
The Council underscored the urgent need for the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities to halt repeated violations that threaten innocent lives and destroy infrastructure in Palestinian territories. It pointed out that nearly 90% of schools and educational institutions in Gaza are now out of service.
