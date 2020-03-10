ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan has denounced the attack on the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy on Monday, in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

In a statement, Dr. Al Jarwan said that the council is working hard to mobilise international efforts to fight and confront such terrorist acts.

He also stressed that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace supports Sudanese people who aspire peace, security, stability and development, praising the efforts of the Sudanese government in this regard.

Dr. Al Jarwan also called for unifying international efforts to combat all those who stand behind extremism and terrorism by all means and to instil the values of tolerance and peace for a more secure and peaceful future.