Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Moroccan King over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, over the victims of the earthquake that struck the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

In a statement, Al Jarwan said that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace stands in solidarity with Morocco in this most dire situation. “We pray to God to bestow mercy upon the deceased and to grant solace to their families,” he added.