Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Discusses Cooperation With Serbian National Assembly

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses cooperation with Serbian National Assembly

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) Dr. Vladimir Marinkovic, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, received a delegation from the Global Council For Tolerance and Peace, led by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, at the headquarters of the National Assembly in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

The meeting was attended by Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia.

Marinkovic welcomed Al Jarwan and his delegation, stressing the support of Serbia and the National Assembly for the council’s efforts to promote tolerance and peace around the world. He also praised the role of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace in harnessing the international parliamentary efforts to promote the values of tolerance and peace.

Marinkovic officially joined the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, representing the Republic of Serbia.

Al Jarwan briefed Marinkovic on the work of the council and its international parliament and general assembly, and they exchanged opinions on the council’s current and future activities.

Al Jarwan welcomed the support of Serbia’s National Assembly for its efforts to promote tolerance and peace while Dr. Marinkovic congratulated him on the historical peace accord between the UAE and Israel.

Al Jarwan then congratulated Serbia’s leadership, parliament and people for an agreement that will normalise its economic ties with Kosovo, which was signed at the White House on 4th September, 2020, stressing that the council appreciates the efforts of all countries to achieve tolerance and peace for their peoples, and ensure development and prosperity for the entire world.

