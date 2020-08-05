Global Council for Tolerance and Peace expresses solidarity with Lebanese people

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has expressed its solidarity with the Lebanese people, after the explosion that took place yesterday at the Beirut port that led to more than 100 deaths and 4,000 injuries.

In a statement issued today, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, stressed that the Council and its members and partners are presenting their condolences to the Lebanese people after yesterday’s explosion while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Al Jarwan called on all regional and international organisations to support the Lebanese people in recovering from the tragic event.