UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Hails Libyan Parliament's Support For National Unity Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:15 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace hails Libyan Parliament's support for national unity government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, has congratulated Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on winning the Libyan House of Representatives' vote of confidence in favour of the Government of National Unity.

He expressed the council's support for the Libyan people, wishing the government full success in fulfilling their people's aspirations for development and progress.

He added that all the members of the council are looking forward to working with the Libyan government and parliament to support all good offices aimed at establishing peace and coexistence in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Brazil's Lula comes out swinging at Bolsonaro in r ..

11 minutes ago

Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, introducing ..

11 minutes ago

Suspense in Iceland as dormant volcanic zone shows ..

11 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on president' ..

12 minutes ago

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

24 minutes ago

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.