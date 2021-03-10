ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, has congratulated Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on winning the Libyan House of Representatives' vote of confidence in favour of the Government of National Unity.

He expressed the council's support for the Libyan people, wishing the government full success in fulfilling their people's aspirations for development and progress.

He added that all the members of the council are looking forward to working with the Libyan government and parliament to support all good offices aimed at establishing peace and coexistence in the country.