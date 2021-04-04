Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights support for Jordan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlighted its support for Jordan and all decisions made by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, and Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, to preserve the country’s security and stability.

In a statement issued today, Ahmad Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, stressed that all members and partners of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace support Jordan and its leadership and all the procedures aimed at protecting its security and stability, in light of the council’s goal of maintaining international stability and peace.