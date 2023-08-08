Open Menu

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace, Indonesian Parliament Sign ‘Cooperation And Joint Action Agreement’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperation and Joint Action Agreement’

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, signed a Cooperation and Joint Action Agreement.
The agreement aims to promote collaboration between the council and the Indonesian parliament in spreading tolerance and peace in Indonesia, Asia and the rest of the world.
The signing ceremony was attended by Yenny Wahid, Member of the Founding Council of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Dave Laksono, Member of the Indonesian Parliament and the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.


Soesatyo welcomed Al Jarwan and the council’s delegation in his office at the headquarters of the Indonesian parliament in the capital, Jakarta, and affirmed his country's and parliament's support for the council’s efforts to spread the values of tolerance and peace worldwide.
Al Jarwan gave a brief overview of the council's recent activities in East Asia and the rest of the world.

Related Topics

Assembly World Parliament Jakarta Indonesia Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

8 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

41 minutes ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

53 minutes ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

59 minutes ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

1 hour ago
PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

2 hours ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East