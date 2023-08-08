Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperation and Joint Action Agreement’

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, signed a Cooperation and Joint Action Agreement.

The agreement aims to promote collaboration between the council and the Indonesian parliament in spreading tolerance and peace in Indonesia, Asia and the rest of the world.

The signing ceremony was attended by Yenny Wahid, Member of the Founding Council of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Dave Laksono, Member of the Indonesian Parliament and the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.



Soesatyo welcomed Al Jarwan and the council’s delegation in his office at the headquarters of the Indonesian parliament in the capital, Jakarta, and affirmed his country's and parliament's support for the council’s efforts to spread the values of tolerance and peace worldwide.

Al Jarwan gave a brief overview of the council's recent activities in East Asia and the rest of the world.

