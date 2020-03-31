UrduPoint.com
Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Lauds Dedication And Sacrifices Of Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedication and sacrifices of health authorities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauded doctors, nurses, pathologists, paramedics, and medical researchers as selfless fighters who had to cut themselves off from their own families and loved ones to avoid infecting them with the coronavirus, to save the lives of others, and to race against all odds in the quest to develop a cure and a vaccine.

''A medical staff member who swears to God to remember that he/she treats a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person’s family and economic stability; cares adequately for the sick; prevents disease whenever he/she can; protects the environment which sustains us in the knowledge that our continuing health and that of our societies is dependent on a healthy planet; and remembers that he/she remains a member of the society, with special obligations to all his/her fellow human beings, those of sound mind and body, as well as the infirm is our true frontline hero of the coronavirus war,'' said Ahmed Bin Mohamed AlJarwan, President, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in a statement on Tuesday.

''They have laid down their lives for our salvation, they are staring at desperate faces suffering from the virus, healing them and bringing them back to safety, sometimes fighting losing battles, and putting their lives at risk,'' he added.

''It is time for humanity and appreciation. All around the world, people are finding creative ways to thank our current frontline saviours battling the coronavirus. While being in self-isolation, they stand at open windows or on balconies singing, encouraging and applauding, even though they know their intended audience is too busy to listen. They are checking in on their neighbours, calling older relatives, and offering to help the elderly, and the disabled, sending gratitude, cheering, and offering letters and messages of support to the community through social media,'' he added.

"Respect to those fighters putting themselves at risk on the frontlines of the pandemic that is forcing citizens all around the globe to stay home. But gratitude alone is not enough. When this crisis is over, there must be a reassessment of who all we value the most and how we treat them. We need to find ways of investing in the health care system, in advancing medical research and technology, and in acknowledging that they are the warriors of our new battles. That will be the best recognition we can give to those angels, heroes and true saviours of the 21st century,'' Al Jarwan said in conclusion.

