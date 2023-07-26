Open Menu

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Participates In Cambodia International Leadership Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace delegation, led by Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Jarwan, President of the Council, has participated in the Cambodia International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, under the theme "Peace and Democracy."

The conference brought together prominent leaders worldwide to engage in constructive dialogues to promote peace and strengthen democratic values globally.

The delegation attended a press briefing by Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with representatives from participating official delegations and parliaments. Al Jarwan expressed gratitude for the enriching discussions and emphasised the spirit of cooperation in the pursuit of peace and understanding on a global scale.

The Presidency of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace was handed over from Comoros to Cambodia, following the alphabetical order of countries, with Yara Suos taking over as the President of the current session.

The handover ceremony was attended by over 250 distinguished guests, including former presidents of Colombia, Nigeria, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, and Ecuador, and high official speakers from different parliaments.

During the event, the council discussed ways to enhance collaboration with Cambodia in tolerance and peace, with plans to open a regional office in Phnom Penh.

The delegation also oversaw the Cambodian parliamentary elections, which were characterised by tranquillity and success, resulting in a majority win for the ruling party.

