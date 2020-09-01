Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises peace agreement in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has hailed the Sudanese peace agreement signed yesterday in Juba, South Sudan, between the government in Khartoum and armed Sudanese groups, ending 17 years of civil war in Sudan.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, sent his greetings to Lt. General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, on the occasion of the accord’s signing.

In his statement, Al Jarwan stressed that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace strongly supports every effort that will help achieve peace and end conflicts around the world while praising the relevant work of Sudan’s interim government, which prioritised a political settlement through negotiations that led to the signing of the accord.

He added that all members of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, whether parliamentarians or partners have always called for resolving disputes through negotiation.