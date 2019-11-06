Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Riyadh Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praised the Riyadh Agreement, which was signed by the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council yesterday, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The signing was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, said that the agreement reflects the ability of Yemeni parties to respond to reason and promote tolerance despite the disputes that hinder Yemen’s peace process.

He also hoped that the agreement will establish a new era of stability, to end the crisis in Yemen.

Al Jarwan then praised the efforts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia that led to the signing of the historic agreement, as well as the efforts of the legitimate Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, stressing that the agreement will unite the Yemeni people against the Houthi coup and support the efforts of the Arab Coalition to combat terrorism.

The Council’s statement pointed out that Arab countries have gone through many internal crises in recent years and overcame them, reflecting their success in combatting division, terrorism and racism. The agreement includes principles that will ensure speedy economy recovery, establish the foundations of sustainable development and counter corruption, it added.