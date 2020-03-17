UrduPoint.com
Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Praises Local, National Measures To Tackle Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises local, national measures to tackle coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has expressed its full support for the efforts of international and national authorities to stop the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, praised the efforts of the World Health Organisation, WHO, and governments from around the world to contain the crisis, as well as the precautionary measures taken by the UAE, which are in line with the WHO’s instructions. "These measures include limiting gatherings, encouraging remote work, sterilising and disinfecting various facilities, and postponing events and conferences," he added.

Al Jarwan also lauded the medical and health care provided by the UAE, stating, "Such responsible policies will limit the spread of this disease around the world.

We must all adhere to these policies."

He also wished everyone around the world good health and expressed his hope that the world can overcome the crisis as soon as possible.

In line with related efforts, the Council has suspended its meetings around the world until further notice, in accordance with the instructions and advice of the WHO and national health authorities in countries where meetings and sessions of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and the council’s General Assembly are held.

