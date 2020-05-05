Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises initiative of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to pray for protection against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praised the call of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for all peoples around the world to do good deeds, observe fast, pray, and make devout supplications to God Almighty, on Thursday, 14th May, to end the corona virus, COVID-19, pandemic, and to inspire scientists to find a cure that can turn back this disease, and to save the whole world from the health, economic, and human repercussions of this serious pandemic "The council and members of its parliament and general assembly from various countries support this call, which, besides its importance to invoking Allah Almighty to end the pandemic, represents a symbolic message," said Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council.

"It represents the unity of all peoples around the world for the benefit of all humanity, regardless of religion, race or belief. It is also a message that the council has always aimed to achieve," Al Jarwan added.