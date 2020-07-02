Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises role of parliamentarians in promoting peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) On the International Day of Parliamentarism, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, praised the role of parliamentarians from around the world in supporting the development, security, stability and peace of their countries.

"The Council established an initiative that is the first of its kind, titled, 'The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace'," he said.

The Council aims to promote tolerance and peace around the world and the parliament is one of its fundamental instruments, in light of its strong belief in the key role of parliaments and parliamentarians.

Al Jarwan noted that the parliament includes 70 parliamentarians, with 20 from Africa, 18 from Europe, 15 from Central America and South America, 12 from Asia and two from Oceania.

He commended the members of the parliament and their efforts, through the parliament’s permanent committees, to research ways of promoting the values of tolerance and peace in all political, legal, developmental, social and educational areas and the media.

Al Jarwan also lauded their efforts to serve people around the world, to prevent crises, conflicts, violence, extremism and terrorism resulting from racial, religious and ethnic discrimination.