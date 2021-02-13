UrduPoint.com
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes first book, entitled 'Paths to a Culture of Tolerance and Peace'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) A new achievement in the fields of tolerance and peace has been recorded for the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, the publication of its first book, entitled ''Paths to a Culture of Tolerance and Peace''.

The President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Al Jarwan, stated that this book, which is written by the world’s foremost thinkers in this area, aims to increase feelings of openness and respect toward others, solidarity and sharing based on a sense of security in one’s own identity, and a capacity to recognise the many dimensions of being human in different cultural and social contexts.

"We are living today in a multicultural world, surrounded by people from different backgrounds, cultures and religions. Establishing tolerance and peace has become crucial.

Without these qualities, social stability and communal harmony are threatened, and acceptance of each other remains elusive. Spreading a culture of tolerance and peace is necessary to address contemporary issues of world peace. This includes reflection on the importance of rejecting violence and adopting a more peaceful means for resolving disagreements and conflicts," noted Al Jarwan.

The book is currently available online as an open access book targeting politicians, academicians, researchers and students, and will also be available in hard copies.

Al Jarwan also noted the great effort of 14 prominent professors in the fields of Tolerance and Peace from the UAE, USA, Portugal, Albania, Italy, New Zealand and Spain, who contributed to the development of the book.

