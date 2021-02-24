Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agreement to open representative office in Libya

ABU DHABI/LIBYA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has signed an agreement with the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to open a representative office of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in Libya.

The agreement was signed by the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya, Abdul Hadi Al Hawaij.

This agreement comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the Council and Libya, to promote and uphold the values ​​of tolerance and peace in Libya and the world in all fields, especially via the parliamentary, educational and media systems.

Al Hawaij highlighted Libya’s continuous support to the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its goals, hailing its role in joining all international efforts to support the values ​​of tolerance around the world, acknowledging the council’s initiative to work from Libya, which would enhance the Libyan peace process.

The Libyan Minister also praised the role of the United Arab Emirates in the fields of tolerance and peace, its continuous support to the Libyan people and the peace process in Libya, and its outstanding efforts to promote peace and tolerance around the world.

For his part, the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace expressed his gratitude to the leadership and government of Libya for their great support to the Council, commending the Libyan government’s support for peace efforts.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation and joint work between the Council and the Libyan government to promote the values ​​of tolerance and peace.

For his part, Al Jarwan thanked the Libyan minister for the hospitality and good reception and presented a summary of the most important achievements of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, and the General Assembly for Tolerance and Peace, the two main organs of the Council.