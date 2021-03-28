Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU with Catholic Centre for Cinema in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the Catholic Centre for Cinema in Egypt signed an MoU on fostering collaboration between the two sides in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Father Boutros Daniel, director of the Catholic Centre for Cinema in Egypt, at a ceremony held in the centre's premises in Cairo in the presence of Dr.

Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, the UAE's ambassador to Egypt, and a number of diplomats, politicians and artists.

Al Jarwan hailed the role played by the Egyptian centre in supporting the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence through its activities and events.

For his part, Al Shamsi praised the role assumed by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in strengthening friendship ties and signing agreements with various organisations all over the world during the past five years for the sake of solidifying peace and tolerance.