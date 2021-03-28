UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Signs MoU With Catholic Centre For Cinema In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU with Catholic Centre for Cinema in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the Catholic Centre for Cinema in Egypt signed an MoU on fostering collaboration between the two sides in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Father Boutros Daniel, director of the Catholic Centre for Cinema in Egypt, at a ceremony held in the centre's premises in Cairo in the presence of Dr.

Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, the UAE's ambassador to Egypt, and a number of diplomats, politicians and artists.

Al Jarwan hailed the role played by the Egyptian centre in supporting the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence through its activities and events.

For his part, Al Shamsi praised the role assumed by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in strengthening friendship ties and signing agreements with various organisations all over the world during the past five years for the sake of solidifying peace and tolerance.

Related Topics

World Egypt UAE Cairo All Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

1 hour ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

11 minutes ago

Status of implementation on SOPs reviewed

11 minutes ago

Favourite Mystic Guide powers to Dubai World Cup t ..

15 minutes ago

Royal Saudi Air Force contingent arrives to partic ..

15 minutes ago

Notorious drug dealer held with liquor

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.