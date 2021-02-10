UrduPoint.com
Global Council For Tolerance And Peace To Open Regional Office In Comoros

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open regional office in Comoros

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Comoros, to open a regional office of the Council in the capital Moroni, Comoros.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the GCTP, and Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Comorian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The agreement seeks to strengthen bilateral relations, and spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace around the world in various fields, especially through parliamentary work, education and the media.

The Comorian Foreign Minister affirmed his country's continued support for the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its ambitious goals that would enhance security, stability and peace in Africa and the world.

Al Jarwan praised the Comoros leadership and government for their efforts in spreading peace in Africa and across the world.

Furthermore, the Speaker of the Comoros Parliament, Moustadroine Abdou, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, one of the bodies of the GCTP, which stipulates the membership of the Comorian Parliament in the International Parliament.

The MoU also aims to strengthen joint work to unite parliamentary efforts and spread the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

