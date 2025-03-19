Open Menu

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Treasures Zayed's Humanitarian Legacy, Values Of Peace, Tolerance, Generosity

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace treasures Zayed's humanitarian legacy, values of peace, tolerance, generosity

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) MALTA, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) commended the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who embodied the values of tolerance, peace, and generosity in their finest forms. The UAE late founding father established a pioneering model for supporting development, justice, and the promotion of goodwill across the world.

The Malta-based 100-council, affirmed that Sheikh Zayed was a global leader in peace and philanthropy. His achievements went beyond the United Arab Emirates to dozens of nations and peoples through humanitarian and developmental initiatives that had

On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, treasured Sheikh Zayed's role in promoting tolerance and interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

He emphasised that "Zayed Humanitarian Day" is a global occasion to renew commitment to the values that Sheikh Zayed believed in and worked tirelessly to uphold.

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace called for drawing inspiration from Sheikh Zayed's values to promote coexistence, solidarity, and tolerance, while reinforcing justice and understanding in the face of the challenges the world faces today.

Related Topics

World UAE Malta United Arab Emirates March From

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

6 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

36 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 hour ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 hour ago
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 hour ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 hour ago
 Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: ..

Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

1 hour ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

2 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East