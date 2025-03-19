(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) MALTA, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) commended the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who embodied the values of tolerance, peace, and generosity in their finest forms. The UAE late founding father established a pioneering model for supporting development, justice, and the promotion of goodwill across the world.

The Malta-based 100-council, affirmed that Sheikh Zayed was a global leader in peace and philanthropy. His achievements went beyond the United Arab Emirates to dozens of nations and peoples through humanitarian and developmental initiatives that had

On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, treasured Sheikh Zayed's role in promoting tolerance and interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

He emphasised that "Zayed Humanitarian Day" is a global occasion to renew commitment to the values that Sheikh Zayed believed in and worked tirelessly to uphold.

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace called for drawing inspiration from Sheikh Zayed's values to promote coexistence, solidarity, and tolerance, while reinforcing justice and understanding in the face of the challenges the world faces today.