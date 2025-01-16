Open Menu

Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, led by Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, expressing gratitude on behalf of its members and partners.

Al Jarwan emphasised that this agreement marks a crucial step toward alleviating the immense humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian population in Gaza, where the ongoing conflict has led to the tragic loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

The war has also resulted in widespread violations of international law, severe human rights abuses, and the complete destruction of Gaza's infrastructure.

Al Jarwan called for a coordinated international effort to deliver immediate humanitarian aid, rebuild Gaza, and establish an environment that ensures dignity and security for its people.

Al Jarwan further underscored the necessity of upholding the ceasefire and advancing de-escalation efforts among all parties, stressing that this would pave the way for a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace. He reiterated the urgent need for the prompt implementation of the two-state solution, which he believes is essential to preventing future humanitarian disasters and ensuring long-term stability in the region and globally.

In related remarks, Al Jarwan praised the recent third meeting of the international coalition in Oslo, Norway, focused on supporting the two-state solution.

He also reiterated the Council's unwavering commitment to promoting dialogue, tolerance, and peace as the cornerstones of global stability and sustainable development.

