Global Council For Tolerance Expresses Concern Over Clashes Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has stressed that it is following with concern the military developments and armed clashes between the forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a statement, President of the Council Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan urged to stop all clashes and begin to defuse tension via immediate ceasefire and also to head to the negotiating table to end the conflict.

Al Jarwan also called on all the concerned parties to work to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Caucasus that guarantees security, peace and stability for the peoples of the region and spares them from the scourge of war and destruction.

