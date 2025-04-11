Global Council For Tolerance Welcomes France’s Plan To Recognise Palestinian State
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, welcomed on behalf of the Council, its members, and partners, French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France intends to recognise the State of Palestine in June, calling it “a step in the right direction”.
In a statement issued Friday, Al-Jarwan said France’s recognition of Palestine reinforces the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and supports the two-state solution in line with international law.
He added that the Council supports this move and urges other nations to follow suit in pursuit of sustainable peace and a shift from destruction and violence to development and coexistence—steering future generations away from hatred and extremism.
Al-Jarwan praised France’s historic and leading role in promoting global peace, saying the move reflects its commitment to justice, stability, and international cooperation. It also reinforces France’s position as a key actor in fostering balance and mutual understanding among nations.
He affirmed the Council’s appreciation of France’s stance and called on the international community to take similar steps to advance peace, justice, and tolerance.
