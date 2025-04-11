Open Menu

Global Council For Tolerance Welcomes France’s Plan To Recognise Palestinian State

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Global Council for Tolerance welcomes France’s plan to recognise Palestinian state

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, welcomed on behalf of the Council, its members, and partners, French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France intends to recognise the State of Palestine in June, calling it “a step in the right direction”.

In a statement issued Friday, Al-Jarwan said France’s recognition of Palestine reinforces the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and supports the two-state solution in line with international law.

He added that the Council supports this move and urges other nations to follow suit in pursuit of sustainable peace and a shift from destruction and violence to development and coexistence—steering future generations away from hatred and extremism.

Al-Jarwan praised France’s historic and leading role in promoting global peace, saying the move reflects its commitment to justice, stability, and international cooperation. It also reinforces France’s position as a key actor in fostering balance and mutual understanding among nations.

He affirmed the Council’s appreciation of France’s stance and called on the international community to take similar steps to advance peace, justice, and tolerance.

Related Topics

Palestine France June From

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East