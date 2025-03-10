‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish International Day for Peaceful Coexistence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), has praised the United Nations General Assembly for adopting a resolution designating 28th January as the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence.

Al Jarwan emphasised that this resolution highlights the urgent need to strengthen peace and understanding among diverse nations and cultures, particularly at a time when the world requires stronger bridges of dialogue and cooperation.

He described the resolution as a significant step towards sustainable peace, conflict prevention, and the advancement of a shared vision for peaceful coexistence. He stressed that education, dialogue, and community engagement play vital roles in achieving this goal.

Furthermore, he underscored the international community’s commitment to inter-civilisational, intercultural, and interfaith dialogue, recognising cultural and social diversity as a source of strength for building stable and prosperous societies.

Al Jarwan reiterated that peaceful coexistence is not merely an option but a necessity for achieving sustainable development. He commended this global initiative and the remarkable international consensus in endorsing the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence, stressing that it will serve as an opportunity to enhance understanding among nations, strengthen human connections, and foster a more peaceful and tolerant world.

He reaffirmed the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives and programmes aimed at spreading a culture of peace and reinforcing the values of tolerance and mutual respect.

These principles, he noted, are fundamental pillars for building cohesive and sustainable societies that thrive on constructive dialogue and a heightened awareness of peace and tolerance, ensuring a more stable and prosperous future for all.

Additionally, Al Jarwan highlighted the importance of actively observing this day by organising awareness campaigns and events that reinforce the principles of peaceful coexistence, encouraging societies to work together in resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

He stated that this resolution paves the way for greater international collaboration in combating all forms of discrimination and violence while upholding human rights for all.