Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 24.06 Million, Death Toll Reaches 820,759
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) More than 24.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 820,759 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.