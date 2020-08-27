UrduPoint.com
Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 24.06 Million, Death Toll Reaches 820,759

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) More than 24.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 820,759​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

