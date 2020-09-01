Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 25.44 Million, Death Toll At 847,965
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) More than 25.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 847,965 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.