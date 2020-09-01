UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 25.44 Million, Death Toll At 847,965

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Global COVID-19 cases cross 25.44 million, death toll at 847,965

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) More than 25.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 847,965​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

10 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.