WORLD CAPITALS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) More than 409,057,000 people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally, and 6,177,000 have died, according to Reuters' latest tally.

So far, at least 202 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 10,289,864,000 doses of the vaccine.