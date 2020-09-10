Global COVID-19 cases pass 27.85 million, death toll at 902,216

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) More than 27.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 902,216​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,376,425 infections and 190,869 deaths; followed by India with 4,370,128 infections and 73,890 deaths; then Brazil with 4,197,889 infections and 128,539 deaths; and Russia with 1,041,007 infections and 18,135 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.