Global COVID-19 Cases Pass 27.85 Million, Death Toll At 902,216

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:15 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) More than 27.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 902,216​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,376,425 infections and 190,869 deaths; followed by India with 4,370,128 infections and 73,890 deaths; then Brazil with 4,197,889 infections and 128,539 deaths; and Russia with 1,041,007 infections and 18,135 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

