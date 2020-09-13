Global COVID-19 Cases Pass 28.75 Million, Death Toll At 918,894
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:45 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) More than 28.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 918,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.