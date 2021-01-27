UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:45 AM

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

Almost 1.3 percent of the world's population has now been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 2.1 million people have died.

One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15 percent.

The worst-affected countries – the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom – make up more than half all reported COVID-19 cases but represent 28 percent of the global population, according to a Reuters analysis.

It took the world 11 months to record the first 50 million cases of the pandemic, compared to just three months for cases to double to 100 million.

Around 56 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus, administering at least 64 million doses. Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29 percent of its population with at least one dose.

Related Topics

India World Israel Russia Died Same Brazil United Kingdom United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2021

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

9 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

9 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

11 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.