Global COVID-19 cases top 110 million, deaths at 2.4 million

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have reached 110,341,923.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, fatalities stood at 2,442,580.

The U.S. leads the world in deaths and infections with 2,558 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, while the total of US COVID-19 fatalities rose to 493,098.

In the last 24 hours, 69,172 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country, taking the national total to 27,895,987.